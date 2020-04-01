Rhode Island authorities ask citizens to report other citizens who may be grouping together, has the National Guard going door-to-door making sure nonresidents from New York are self-quarantined, and is having state police on the lookout for cars with New York plates.
New Jersey’s governor requested citizens to report other citizens who are having gatherings.
Maine authorities ask citizens to call the police if they think someone might have the virus and may not be practicing proper social distancing, while armed vigilantes have allegedly placed a downed tree in someone’s driveway to keep them from leaving their house because they think that resident might be infected.
So, these actions beg the following questions: How far are we willing to let this go? Other than the medical aspects of this crisis, what has brought us to the point where we are being encouraged to rat out our neighbors?
Maybe it’s because our state leaders have no idea what to do so they immediately ratchet up to the extreme reaction level, or maybe it’s how the media is reporting each individual case of someone catching the virus, keeping a running tally of each possible virus-related death, like some sort of sporting event.
It’s enough to make anyone believe they are witnessing the end of times. It’s enough to make leadership go to extreme measures by encouraging us to report on our neighbors.
How far are we willing to let this rat-out-your-neighbor mentality go?
John V. Cowan
Johnstown
