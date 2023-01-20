On Jan. 25, 1913, an old newspaper clipping says: “Income tax is held valid by United States Supreme Court.” And right below it says: “All objections to law are swept aside and way is opened for raising additional revenue.”
The U.S. Supreme Court swept aside the federal law of the U.S. Constitution to enact an illegal federal income tax law where, we the people, are not being represented by federal law.
So that means that the IRS isn’t representing the people, too.
Both should be abolished and the Sixteenth Amendment should be ratified under the fair tax law.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
