We have often heard of random acts of kindness, but I recently observed what I would call a random act of Christmas.
In rural Somerset County, there is a winding road I frequently travel known as Carpenters Park Road. Its many twists and turns seem to ensure that one is driving slowly enough to enjoy the surrounding scenery of woodlands, rocks and flowing water.
Coming into a familiar hairpin curve, I noticed to my left that someone had taken the time to decorate a little pine tree growing there in the wild, with colorful ornaments and even a tinsel star on top.
As I exited the curve, I suddenly beheld on my immediate right a leafless little sapling that was all decked out in silver ornaments. My return trip was after dark, when the beam from my headlights seemed to “light up” each one of those little trees.
I extend a big thank you to whoever provided this delightful random act of Christmas where one would least expect it.
Violette C. Eash
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.