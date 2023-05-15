How is it that a radical minority can use our government to impose its will on a conservative majority in America today?
Most people do not agree with the corrupt and nonsensical ideology that contradicts common sense and natural law.
They are attacking proven principles, our values, families and institutions, in order to rebuild them into a secular, socialistic model – one of mediocrity, dependence and control.
America was built on biblical principles, the Constitution, excellence, exceptionalism and a strong work ethic. That is what makes this country great.
It comes down to a battle of good versus evil.
God’s ways versus man’s ways. Satan is a clever deceiver and some people in positions of power are falling for his lies. They use our politics to divide us, and pass laws to ensure our compliance to this new agenda. Legacy media and many major corporations are complicit in this plan.
We are being distracted and played.
If we don’t stand for something, we will fall for anything. Tolerance has its limits, and it’s time to take a stand.
We can vote and boycott corporations whose agendas we don’t agree with.
When America ceases to be good, it will cease to be great.
The biblical prophet Joshua said, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
May we all make a similar stand to oppose these destructive ideologies. We need to preserve the same freedoms, liberty and the high standard of living that we enjoyed for future generations.
David Vella
Johnstown
