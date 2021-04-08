President Joe Biden’s plan is to increase the minimum wage to $12 an hour, and by 2029, to $15 an hour. We no longer work in sweat shops. Pennsylvania needs to catch up to other states.
The minimum wage in Pennsylvania remains stagnant at $7.25 an hour, while everything else has increased – food, utilities, gas prices, home rentals, etc.
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been at $7.25 for 19 years without an increase.
Business people won’t get hurt by the wage increase, knowing they have good employees and also have a rainy day fund without going broke.
Fifteen dollars an hour in Pennsylvania is what is needed for people to live above the 200% poverty level, not having to work two or three jobs to survive.
With all the illegals coming in the United States creating a disaster for all Americans, illegals will get free health care, etc., with our taxpayer dollars.
Biden needs to get more aggressive with the wage increase, concentrate on North Korea, the COVID pandemic, border wall people coming in across the border without being tested for COVID, etc., digging a hole in America for all Americans.
BERNARD J. MROCZKA
JOHNSTOWN
