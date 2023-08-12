Throughout the world, countries have been experiencing extreme flooding this month.
Possibly some people have wondered if God is preparing to destroy the world by floodwaters a second time. After some storms, a rainbow has appeared in the sky. What is the meaning of the rainbow?
Julie Andrews listed rainbows among her “Favorite Things.”
Jim Benson’s Kermit the Frog thought there must be something magical about the “rainbow connection to ... the lover, the dreamer and me.” Most individuals are awestruck at the sight of a rainbow.
Nine generations after Adam and Eve, God was sorry he made man. He had wanted to have man and woman to talk with and to enjoy their company. But now he could find only one man, Noah, who wanted that kind of relationship with him, so he decided to kill every person other than Noah, his wife, their three sons, their wives and a male and female of all other forms of life to begin populating the world again.
God told Noah to build an ark to shelter his family and all animals during the flood that God was going to cover the earth with, covering the highest mountains.
For 40 days and nights, it rained. God talked with Noah and his family and gave instructions for them to pass on to future generations. Lastly, He put his seven-color rainbow in the sky and gave his promise to all animals and people that he will never again destroy all life.
This is the “rainbow connection” for all time.
Check out the website The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
