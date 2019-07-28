The radar information the public gets comes from people who profit from traffic enforcement. Safety does not figure into their radar equation – only money.
If safety is the goal, the Legislature must pass a law setting all speed limits in Pennsylvania at the safest speeds.
The safest speeds are the 85th percentile speeds, the speeds 85% of drivers routinely travel.
People drive a speed they feel safe, regardless of the posted limit (Federal Highway Administration data). Right now, posted speed limits are 8 to 16 mph slower than the safest speeds, i.e., 8 to 16 mph slower than the average person drives, making it easy to give tickets to safe drivers who are endangering no one.
This type of mass ticketing is the key reason the radar interests want their guns in the hands of municipal police: profitability.
The 2% to 5% of truly dangerous, actual speeders (NHTSA statistics) can easily be dealt with by the police without resorting to radar.
I urge everyone to contact their representative and tell them to stop all radar legislation as it speaks to an enforcement-for-profit-not-safety racket.
Radar, along with too-slow speed limits, will be a mass tax on all drivers in Pennsylvania: it will not improve highway safety, it will only raise money.
Tom McCarey
Member of National Motorists Association
