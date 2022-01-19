You can judge how important the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is to the Democrats by their incredible, but utterly straight-faced hyperbole. It was worse than Pearl Harbor, than 9/11, than the Civil War ... how about an honorable mention for the Puerto Rican nationalists who shot up the place in the 1950s?
If things were going well for the Biden administration, none of this would matter. But with a stalled political agenda, presidential poll ratings in the cellar, an open border, still rampant COVID-19, and soaring inflation, it’s better to exaggerate the narrative about a year ago than claim great things of right now.
The Tribune-Democrat was anxious to help; a big front page headline, three days of editorials and a detailed political cartoon. Yes, it was a riot, and not Donald Trump supporters’ finest hour. But it was a clown show, too. Best typified by the horned helmet guy. No one was armed in any meaningful way. The government was in no danger. The only shot fired, by an anxious Capitol cop, killed an unarmed woman.
For all that, The Tribune-Democrat has repeatedly called it an insurrection. Fun fact: insurrection is actually against the law. No one has been charged with insurrection.
If anyone seriously wants to heal this nation, it is indeed time to quit promoting false narratives. Great idea. When do we start?
Dave Folan
Johnstown
