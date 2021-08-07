As I read the story of the Olympic swimmer overcome with emotion, it is obvious he knows the country that he loves is broken. This brokenness is not as a result of dark parts of our history, but rather politicians trying to force us to relive it.
It’s high time every citizen of our great country realize this and move forward. Let racism die, let hatred cease, let the government-induced divisiveness become extinct and unite as one. Take the power those in government have over us away.
Both sides of the aisle play us by promising to ease our most worrisome issues when in the minority. Then, once the majority is achieved, they do nothing of what they promised. The minority party in government is always the loudest.
If they fixed the party’s perceived problems they’d lose their platform to which they campaign on. We, as a country, have to unite on our own. Politicians have their abuses of power stripped away when their constituents come together.
United we stand, divided we will fall.
Dale Berkebile
Central City
