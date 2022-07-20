Starting back in the 1940s, I lived on a road in Westmont Borough called Stutzman Street. Our address was R.D. 5, Box 83.
At that time, we had no city water or sanitary sewer. In fact, the neighborhood consisted of only a handful of homes.
Stutzman Street was so rarely traveled that a few of us could actually play hockey on it without having to worry about a car coming by.
Having a coal furnace and no good access road to our home, my father would simply have the deliveryman dump the coal on the street until it could be brought up to our home by wheelbarrow.
But that was then, and this is now, because Stutzman Street was renamed to Stanford Avenue, the very street that is being considered for a bike lane by Westmont Borough Council.
With a total of about 100 combined homes on Stanford Avenue and Crestwood Acres, it is a very busy thoroughfare. And this does not take into account the traffic from the West End that uses it to cut through to Menoher Boulevard.
If anybody on council sincerely thinks that it is a safe route for children on bikes and walking, take a few minutes and sit by the intersection of Stanford and Spear avenues and note how many cars fail to stop as required.
For the sake of our children, please rethink your decision to spend money uselessly on a project that has no real value.
R.T. Hirsch
Johnstown
