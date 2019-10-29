I would like Gov. Tom Wolf to explain the following:
People kill with guns. You’ll make honest people turn over their guns while the killers keep theirs, or do you think they’ll just walk in and hand them over? Good luck with that!
People kill with cars. Do you plan to take everyone’s cars away so they can’t drive?
People die and kill taking drugs. Drugs kill, so let’s keep drugs illegal, correct?
No. Instead you work hard making drugs legal. There’s already an opioid crisis and this “gateway drug” greatly opens the door for our young to lives of drugs and crime. Employers can’t find applicants to pass a drug test. You hired a lieutenant governor whose only campaigning purpose was to make drugs legal. What a waste of taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars. (I guess money talks over ethics, doesn’t it?)
Abortion kills the innocent. Abortion should be outlawed, correct? No, you allow those with no voice to be killed.
Power plants and your RGGI (Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative). So let’s close all the reliable energy sources we have left. We live in the cold northeast, where wind, solar and gas all failed during the last Polar Vortex, while coal-fired power plants carried the load and kept power on for millions of homes and businesses.
Good luck without them. (You seem to live in the dark anyway).
So I say to you, Gov. Wolf, what are you smoking?
Never mind. I think I already know.
David Patterson
Davidsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.