The number of mass shootings in our country is alarming.
The bipartisan legislation on gun violence is a start, but doesn’t touch many of the issues in our society.
I recently read a book “Breaking Hate” by Christian Piccolini. Piccolini was radicalized at the age of 14 and became a leader of one of the world’s most violent white-supremacist groups. He has since disengaged and now leads a global extremism prevention network.
Piccolini writes that most recruits to the radical life are desperate for identity, community and purpose (ICP). Many radicals are from broken homes and are searching for a sense of belonging.
The above raises many questions for our society:
• First and foremost, where are the parents/guardians of these troubled youth? If your child is locked in his/her room every night for countless hours on the internet, is that not raising any red flags?
• Are the schools that our youth attend recognizing and reporting suspicious behavior?
• Do social media bear any responsibility for policing their sites for extremist groups?
• Is the divisive political rhetoric that pervades our country and its citizens partly to blame?
We must develop a strong understanding of what motivates someone to hate.
Over time, hatred for others often reveals itself as the projection of gaping deficits of love or respect for oneself.
As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
The re-introduction of God in their lives would be a great first step.
John Washko
Johnstown
