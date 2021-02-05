While I commend the Jan. 9 editorial in The Tribune-Democrat concerning the Capitol insurrection, we know the questionable acts of Glenn Thompson, John Joyce, Fred Keller and others will go unpunished. And it’s a certainty they do not have the integrity to do the right thing. Why should they?
Thanks to their gerrymandered districts, regardless of their actions, they know they will always be reelected to office. Obviously, the majority of voters in those districts will never be convinced, in spite of the facts, that their representatives
were involved in treasonous acts. But they were.
Now the question is, will this paper endorse these partisan hacks when they again run for re-election?
Bill Weible
Johnstown
