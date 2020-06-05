On May 29, Amberley Holcomb wrote that quarantine doesn’t violate the 14th Amendment (“Learning from the past makes you smart”). Since when is the quarantine a law? A bill has to come to the people, which then becomes a law after it hurdles through Washington.
And the 10th Amendment she talked about:
“The powers not delegated to the United States, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Those last three words are exactly the kind of words the U.S. Constitution has in it first sentence. Which is “We the People.”
The states and governors within those states do not supersede the people. The people have as much right to say and do as they please as written in the U.S. Constitution. You remove the peoples’ rights, all you’ll have is a tyrannical government put in its place.
As far as COVID-19? Well I’ve done some research and found out about “Event 201,” which anyone can find on the Google search engine. There’s also four videos on YouTube about “Event 201”
Let the people decide for themselves if quarantine was the right choice after they’ve read and watched about “Event 201.” To me, I think the quarantine is a political stunt gone bad by the Democratic Party to overthrow and get rid of President Donald Trump. And I do believe there’s something fishy about the riots/looting, too. It’s good to be skeptical.
Keeps the mind fresh.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
