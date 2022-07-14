Two things I’ve learned about Quaker Sales’ application for a variance to build an asphalt plant in a light industrial zone in Richland Township:
• Although Quaker Sales’ traffic impact assessment stated the proposed plant will not impact traffic on Eisenhower Boulevard and Scalp Avenue, the study was based on the impact of manufacturing in an 8,300 square-foot building.
Quaker Sales plans on an office/storage building of that size, but it has stated it will use six acres (261,360 square foot) for manufacturing. Using only the office building for its projections, the study predicted additional trips per 24 hours, when
The traffic congestion caused by slow, heavily-loaded triaxle trucks may hurt businesses along Scalp/Eisenhower and ultimately the Richland tax base.
• Quaker Sales has claimed the prevailing winds are toward the west to Eisenhower Boulevard. In fact, the prevailing winds are from the west, meaning any dangerous fumes would blow from the plant toward the Mine 37 neighborhood, through Hunters Ridge/Terlyn Drive and toward the Richland schools/UPJ and Windber.
Quaker Sales seems to run a good business, and I hope they can find an appropriately zoned parcel in Richland, one that is far enough removed from neighborhoods and congested intersections that these problems won’t arise.
Quaker Sales Zoning hearing continues Thursday. The zoning board is carefully considering the issues.
Victoria C. Czarnek
