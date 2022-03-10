Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, an independent country, an electoral democracy with a free-market economy is both disgusting and horrifying. By his actions, he has aligned himself with previous megalomaniacs such as Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.
Prior to COVID-19, my wife and I spent time in Odessa, Kyiv, and the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. The Ukrainians we met were friendly, hardworking people, proud of their country and proud of their independence and freedom from Communism – achieved in 1991.
Towns were beautiful and orderly, filled with spectacular historic churches, opera houses and museums. In Kyiv, an ultra-modern McDonalds with 17 cash registers blended with magnificent older buildings housing businesses and shops filled with merchandise and shoppers – Ukrainians as well as tourists.
At night, the pubs and restaurants of Kreshchatyk, Kyiv’s main street, were filled with people enjoying life.
We are sick about what is happening, but are heartened to see Poland, Moldova, Hungry, Germany and other countries stepping up and taking in those fleeing Putin’s war of aggression.
It is our hope that our government will quickly supply javelins, stinger missiles and other weapons Ukraine desperately needs. Just think what Ukraine could have done to that 40-mile long Russian convoy with a couple of A10 Wart Hogs.
David Petersen
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.