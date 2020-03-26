The year, 1755. The place, Fort Duquesne, now the city of Pittsburgh.
The event, the French and Indian War.
The man, George Washington.
British soldiers stood in perfect battle lines being slaughtered for two hours.
Nearly 1,000 of the 1,459 soldiers died or were wounded while only 30 of the French and Indian warriors were injured.
The officers, riding on horseback, were then targeted. The chief commanded his warriors, “Quick, let your aim be certain and he dies.” All officers died, but one.
Rifles were leveled and round after round shot. Nothing happened, except two horses being shot from under the man as he grabbed horses left idle.
The warriors were in disbelief. They hardly ever missed. The chief suddenly realized a mighty power protected this man. “Stop firing,” he commanded.
“This one is under the special protection of the great spirit.” A brave nearby stated, “I had 17 clear shots at him. This man was not born to be killed by a bullet.”
Fifteen years later, Washington returned to Pennsylvania. An Indian chief heard about it and traveled a long way to meet with him.
The chief stated, “Listen. The great spirit protects this man ... he will become the chief of nations, and a people yet unborn will hail him as founder of a mighty empire.”
“I am come to pay homage to the man who is the particular favorite of heaven, and who can never die in battle.”
History was removed from American books in the 1930s.
Dennis Mottin
Ebensburg
