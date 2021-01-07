Once in a while, the public, especially those Americans eligible to cast ballots, require a strong lesson in American government and civics. It is important to be a well-informed and frequent voter.
This necessity has been especially important over the past year.
During this time, we have seen the impeachment and trial of our president, a very divisive election season and a presidential election result that has been contested for two full months.
With attempts to overthrow the presidential election results continuing, the need for more Americans to be more knowledgeable of American government and civics is more acute than ever.
Incorrect assumptions and the acceptance of false statements from those in a position to influence the public is harmful and dangerous to our democracy.
Much has been said about fake news.
While what is false or true is a matter of opinion on the part of the public, it cannot be argued that having knowledge of our system of government would go a long way in taking away the power and effectiveness of those producing fake news.
With our students showing less and less knowledge of government and civics, it is imperative that our schools put more emphasis on these subjects.
Knowledge by the general public of these critical matters is more important than ever.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
