Make no mistake about it, Joe Biden and the Democrats’ only agenda is to destroy this country financially and morally with their failed socialistic policies.
For those folks on fixed incomes that think Biden is on your side, he has twice voted in 1983 and 1993 to tax and then raise the tax on your Social Security benefits.
Biden now would like nothing more than to put a wealth tax on your 401k, IRA and savings plan.
There has never been a tax that Biden hasn’t liked.
Biden blames unvaccinated Americans for the spread of COVID, but is unwilling to stop the hundreds of thousand illegals streaming into this country through the open borders and now wants to give them $450,000.
He would rather fire the working folks in this country, health care workers, police, firefighters, factory workers and so on, causing further destruction of our economy.
The trade deficit for October is $80 billion. Gasoline is a dollar more a gallon than last year and food prices are climbing out of sight.
Have you had enough of Biden and the Democrats agenda yet? Just wait, it’s gonna get worse.
Instead of “build back better,” let’s put it back the way it was under Donald Trump and leave it alone. We were all better off.
Al Thomas
New Florence
