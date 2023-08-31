In response to James Edwards’ column published on Aug. 19, “What is happening to America?” I can agree with each suggestion to stop the downward spiral.
I share the same thoughts as our ages may be similar. I would have listed a revival in our belief in God to be the very first mentioned.
Since 1962, Bible reading was banned in our public schools. This may have been a student’s only exposure to religion. It may have inspired an individual to look a little further into this popular concept that was so evident since the beginning of time.
It may have been the foundation on which he or she would approach life and all those future encounters and situations we all experience.
Horace J. Hubbard
Johnstown
