It is time for the Greater Johnstown Water Authority to put back the fluoride in our water.
I have started to taste the water and it will only get worse. When I brush my teeth, I have an aftertaste. I do my dishes by hand. When I put hot water on my tea bag, I get an aftertaste and smell at the bottom of the cup.
I am not an internet person. I can only hope people will start making this an issue.
Johnstown has always had good water.
Don’t let this go. Not everyone can afford to buy bottled water.
This is probably all about saving money.
Evelyn M. Budash
Johnstown
