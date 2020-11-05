This is in reply to your Oct. 24 editorial regarding water pressure in West Hills. In the 1990s, the Johnstown Water Authority built a pumping station next to the Millcreek Reservoir on St. Clair Road. The express purpose of the pumping station was to provide adequate water pressure for fire protection in the West Hills area. Presumably at completion, the pumping station was tested and met specification.
In March 2003, there was a house fire on Hillholm Street. In August 2010, there was another house fire on Spear Avenue. Both properties were less than half a mile from the pumping station. In news reports on these fires, there was no mention of low hydrant pressure.
In 2020, low hydrant pressure is again in the news. What has changed? In 2012, the water authority completed the Ligonier interconnection project to supply water to Westmoreland County.
This project involved installing a pipeline to Ligonier and adding pumps to this very same pumping station. These pumps are powerful enough to pump water to a storage tank on top of Laurel Ridge along Route 271.
Is it possible that the operation of the Ligonier interconnection pumps is diverting pressure from West Hills? If this is not the case, what else has changed such that a pumping station that provided adequate pressure for many years is now inadequate?
This problem was solved 25 years ago.
The solution to low water pressure is to make the pumping station work like it did in the past.
Gregory Suppes
Johnstown
