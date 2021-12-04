In response to Richard Holsinger’s Readers’ Forum letter on Nov. 26, “Decision hurt athletes’ education.” I, too, feel bad that those student-athletes can’t compete in state competition. However, breaking rules has consequences.
I condemn his inference that Catholic school parents are of a higher quality than pubic school parents. All I can say is wow.
I did not realize that we still had a caste system in our country, where “All men are created equal,” but I guess we do.
I assume that part of the high quality education is to teach that if you don’t get caught cheating, it’s OK. These transferees were championship quality athletes, educated and trained in public schools prior to moving to Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
I guess these schools are looked upon as minor leagues that Bishop McCort Catholic can draft from.
Joseph Cinko
Ebensburg
