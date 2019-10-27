David Petersen is to be commended for having the courage to act on his convictions. There was racism on display at the Penn State “follicle follies,” but Petersen wasn’t the supplier.
I suspect the person on the receiving end of Petersen’s letter is so accustomed to sycophantic flattery (read his coach’s remarks) that he was thrown for a loop by the ado over his “do.”
Rather than conduct himself in an emotionally mature manner, he and his pals opted to apply the racist tag in the main because it has worked so well to intimidate in the past.
The modus operandi being the best defense is to be stridently offensive.
None of this is surprising – just business as usual for a minority of the minority. What is disconcerting was the use of racist as a jump line from an article by Chip Minemyer.
The clarification printed in an ensuing edition of The Tribune-Democrat was a feeble attempt to explain the poor choice of words. I wonder what Anderson H. Walters would have to say about this journalistic style?
Censuring Petersen for being somewhat naive and wistful for a past era was mean-spirited. In reality, the nation could use many more folks who have the fortitude to speak out.
Daniel F. Chapman
Johnstown
