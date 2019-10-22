David Petersen’s letter to Penn State football player Jonathan Sutherland expresses nostalgia, but it is not racist.
I, too, remember when athletes of all colors had conventional hairstyles. Now, I see athletes with long beards and unruly long hair.
For me, changes in athletes’ hairstyles are about the least important of all of the changes that have developed during my 93 years.
Petersen feels otherwise. There is nothing wrong or racist in his opinion. What is wrong is the cliché-ridden responses, which imply and assume that he is a racist.
Frank Desimone
Johnstown
