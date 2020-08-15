Moxham Proud. I am Moxham Proud and so are my neighbors.
In spite of its reputation. In spite of its recent history. In spite of the negative that exists.
I choose to focus on the positive because transformation lives in each of us. If we were all relegated to our pasts, certainly we’d all be doomed. But thankfully, we’re not.
Let’s change how we see and what we say about Moxham, because what we believe about a neighborhood will in a large part determine what we will find there. It’s that self-fulfilling prophecy thing.
Let’s talk about a new prophecy about Moxham – Moxham Proud. The future really is wide open, and we don’t have to let our past get in the way of our future.
I may be relatively new in this neighborhood (two years), but I choose to focus on my wonderful neighbors who are not lost, not the least and not to be forgotten.
They are why I am here working at Grove Avenue United Methodist Church and Hope-Filled Relationships. Remember, transformation lives in all of us.
Hey, Moxham, I like it here. I think I’ll stick around a while.
Natalie Marionneaux
Deacon, United Methodist Church
Community Minister, Hope-filled Relationships
Johnstown
