This is in response to the Aug. 28 editorial titled “Marchers appear to take the high road.”
• If the marchers had stopped at the Somerset/Bedford line, there is more than ample room for cars and people to stretch their legs and pray.
• Route 30 in this area is narrow and windy and very dark. Why were they marching at 11:20 p.m. without vests or indications of who they were?
• Why would you pull into someone’s private property that has thousands of dollars of equipment and tow trucks and is easily seen as a garage and private property?
• Frank “Nitty” Sensabaugh is quoted as they were just walking down the street.
There are no streets near there.
• If this group had pulled in your private property or driveway at that time of night, would you just go out and serve them tea and biscuits, or would you be calling the police?
• Sensabaugh is not a peaceful marcher. According to your own article from Aug. 28, Sensabaugh is quoted, “White supremacists ... if you point your guns at us, you will die.”
For someone who is a peaceful marcher, did you watch him on TV at the Martin Luther King anniversary?
Didn’t seem to be a peaceful Christian nonviolent person as Martin Luther King preached to his followers.
Have you visited the site to see the protesters had no reason to stop on such a narrow road at private property?
Where is the bias in this situation?
Janet and John Quinn
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.