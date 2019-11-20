Back in the days when the Catholic clergy scandals were coming to light, The Tribune-Democrat announced the news on the front page in big, bold headlines.
As time went on, I wondered why I never saw any Protestant clergy mentioned. I assumed the devil was too busy going after the Catholic clergy, and after he goes as far as he can go with the Catholic clergy, then he will go after the Protestant clergy.
However, back in January or February, my eyes were opened. Cal Thomas, whose column is usually printed every Saturday, wrote about the clergy scandals in the Baptist denomination. There seemed to be as many scandals in that denomination as the Catholics.
One thing that is thought-provoking is this – the Catholic clergy scandals merit bold, front-page headlines, and to my knowledge, no mention of Protestant ones.
My theory is this. There is a lot of hatred in this country against the Catholic Church. First of all, the devil hates it and he’s gotten many groups to follow suit, such as the media, the atheists, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, Democratic Party, etc.
As Jesus once told his apostles, only by much prayer and fasting can this kind of devil be cast out.
Richard A. Ruth
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.