Transgender rights are under assault across the country particularly aimed at banning life-saving gender affirming care for trans youth.
Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Arizona have already enacted bans on gender affirming care for young people with Florida soon to join the growing number of states implementing such bans.
At a recent meeting open to public comment the Florida medical board heard from nine detransitioners and only permitted six pro trans activists to speak.
This disparity contradicts the overwhelming percentage of transgender children and adults who live happily with access to care which is proven to save lives and improve mental health.
At the meeting when told that the proposed ban would kill trans kids a member of the board replied, “That’s OK.” Trans activist Alyssa MacKenzie was there and reported the horrific response on Twitter.
Nearly half of all trans kids will attempt suicide in their lives and gender affirming care is a lifeline for them. To take that care away is nothing short of murder.
We are witnessing a trans genocide happening right before our eyes with red states turning back the clock on trans rights putting our community at risk. We need our allies to speak up on this and stand with us to protect our civil liberties.
Don’t let history repeat itself and leave you saying those famous words in paraphrase, “First they came for the transgender community and I said nothing ...”
Hypatia Havener
Nanty Glo
