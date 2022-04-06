The article on March 28 from Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Philadelphia, stated that he wants to propose legislation that would reduce all state workers’ work week to four days or 32 hours causing a 20% reduction of the amount of work getting done.
We are already in an era where there is certainly a lack of working people verses those that do not want to work.
His proposal adds to this problem.
This would also create a need to add 20% more employees to the payroll just to get the same amount of work done.
Where are the savings? The answer is, only an increased cost to the already strained taxpayers. To be fair and cost effective, state employees wages, benefits and pensions would also have to be reduced by 20% to offset them only working four days.
I can’t imagine a more ridiculous idea and sincerely hope for all of us that it never comes to light. Please pass on your displeasure to your representatives.
Kurt Kushner
Johnstown
