It’s hard to imagine a more pathetic editorial from the paper than the one on Jan. 22 about different treatment for two shooters. As stated in the last paragraph with … “racial tensions and potential impact across several states” as they are, the editorial board chooses to continue to fan those flames by making the entire story line one of white vs. Black, including the judge, the Bedford County DA and Terry Myers being white and Orsino Thurman being Black.
Myers was in his home on Aug. 24, 2020, when Thurman, among a group of 20, trespassed on the Myers’ property around 11 p.m. and refused to leave. Testimony from state Trooper Adam Zinn states that “Myers fired two warning shots into the air” and “Thurman was shot after he had fired two rounds at Myers and his father.”
Thurman was a felon prior to becoming the security for the group traveling from Wisconsin. He became a felon again traveling across Illinois carrying a concealed weapon. He again committed felonies eluding police in Illinois while having an infant and several guns in the car.
But the paper states “although Thurman does have a history of run-ins with police, we’re troubled by the inconsistent treatment of the two central individuals in this case.” One was a property owner minding his own business and the other was a trespassing felon that escalated the situation by shooting at the property owners.
This wasn’t a Black vs. white situation until it became political.
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.