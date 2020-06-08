The old proverb “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good” might apply to Johnstown in the present. The recent stories in this paper indicate that the area had almost no COVID-19 involvement.
More recently, the meetings between local NAACP, community and political leaders and law enforcement (and denying outside agitators a platform) indicate a sensible approach to racial relations that did not prevail in bigger cities, with disastrous results. It is possible that some of the current residents of big cities, such as retirees and those who can work from home, may be looking for a safer place to live. Where better than Johnstown?
An influx of those with high incomes would raise the tax base and provide more dollars to update the infrastructure, provide for affordable housing for those who require it, raise property values for all, enhance cultural opportunities and hopefully bring the city back from it current population to the nearly 70,000 of the 1950s.
Isn’t it time to actively promote Johnstown as a safer and less expensive alternative to big-city living?
(Full disclosure: Although I no longer have any business or property interests in Johnstown, my selfish purpose in this letter is to see the War Memorial Basketball Tournament, with some of the best high school teams and players in the East, reestablished. I would even promise to support the local economy myself by buying a ticket to each game, and many Coney Island hot dogs after.)
F.C. Garrison
Freedom, formerly of Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.