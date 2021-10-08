“Lest we forget” word’s spoken after the Korean War. Words spoken by President Joe Biden “we will hunt you down” sound much like the word spoken by President George W. Bush after 9/11, 20 years ago.
Pulling our troops out before Americans and those who helped us seem backward. Kind of like hanging the carrot at the wrong end of a donkey to make it move.
Dealing with the Taliban or trusting them for help with the crowd at the airfield was not wise.
Years ago, I was told a story about a frog and a scorpion and it goes something like this: The scorpion came to a lake and wanted to get to the other side and there was a frog. The scorpion asked the frog for a ride across the late. The frog said no, you’ll sting me and we’ll both go down.
The scorpion promised not to sting the frog. So about halfway across the lake the scorpion stung the frog. While they were sinking the frog asked the scorpion why did you sting me? The scorpion replied, “It’s my nature.”
We are dealing with barbarians who would not hesitate in hacking your head off. It’s their nature.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
