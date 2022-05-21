Next month, the Supreme Court will hand down its decision on the revisited Roe v. Wade that made abortion legal in all 50 states. Also, Planned Parenthood v. Casey is up for review.
If both decisions are overturned, “the federal jurisprudence gets kicked back to the states,” said Jeremy Samik, senior counsel for Pennsylvania Family Institute, noting the importance of a bill before the Pennsylvania House and Senate that would include “no right to an abortion or abortion funding.”
The Pennsylvania House and Senate operate on two consecutive terms, meaning that if they pass the bill to forbid taxpayer funds to pay Medicaid for abortions next month – as Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit to be done in Pennsylvania – they must also vote on it in the 2023-24 term.
If it passes then, it will be put on the 2024 ballot for voters to decide the fate.
Amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution do not require the signature of the governor, so a pro-abortion governor cannot veto it.
Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit was an attempt to circumvent the legislature. They wanted the Supreme Court to mediate taxpayer funding for abortions throughout the pregnancy.
The law to be voted on will prohibit the use of taxpayer funds.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
