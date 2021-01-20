The recent guest column by Sen. Wayne Langerholc and Rep. Jim Rigby opposing Pennsylvania’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) made many misleading arguments about the program designed to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution that is destabilizing our climate.
The reality is quite simple. We cannot solve the climate crisis and continue to burn coal – the two are simply incompatible. The longer we burn coal, the harder it will be for the rest of the economy to reduce our emissions fast enough.
It should be clear by now that coal is now obsolete. In the past decade, 16 of the 20 conventional coal plants in Pennsylvania have retired or have announced plans to stop burning coal because they weren’t competitive with cleaner sources. The state did not come to the aide of host communities when the market killed these plants. It is only a matter of time before the remaining plants meet the same fate.
The question is, what are we doing now to make sure our local economy has the resources it needs to transition from coal?
The RGGI program is projected to generate $300 million per year in CO2 allowance proceeds that can be reinvested to boost local economies. If legislators are serious about helping our communities, they would find a way to direct a big chunk of that $300 million to Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties to help adapt to the end of coal burning.
Without RGGI, it is unclear where those resources would come from.
Thomas Schuster
Johnstown
