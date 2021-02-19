Today, I received my first of two COVID-19 vaccines at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Franklin Street. I wish to commend all the staff I interacted with today and to say thank you to each of you. You are truly fantastic professional people.
This vaccination site was conducted in an efficient and caring manner. Your dedication to your professions was exemplary.
Also, the valet service offered to people during this process was greatly appreciated.
This staff member was extremely kind and helpful.
God bless each of you. Be safe.
Pat Vaneman
Johnstown
