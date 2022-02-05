When the Revolutionary War ended, a new type of conflict started. It was the argument of how should the 13 colonies govern themselves as well as this new nation.
Not wanting to continue a type of government that fostered their rebellion, they basically had 13 sectarian divisions.
The conventional assumption at the time held that republics worked best in small geographic areas, where elected representatives remained close to the interests of the citizens who elected them.
This prevailing assumption had in fact shaped the argument against parliamentary authority during the pre-revolutionary debates over British taxation and was the major reason why control of the purse was vested in the colonial, then state, assemblies.
James Madison, considered the father of the United States Constitution, took a theoretical step at the constitutional convention, that is generally regarded by most historians and constitutional scholars as his most brilliant contribution to modern political science.
He demonstrated in many pages of his written work, “Vices,” that proximity to the electorate did not necessarily produce responsible political behavior.
Quite the opposite, as Madison saw it – small republics, like the states, were actually more vulnerable to factional squabbling and sectarian divisions than large republics, because the large scale of enterprise basically increased the number of competing factions, thereby producing a “greater variety of interests, of pursuits, of passions, which check each other.”
Joe G. Antal
Ebensburg
