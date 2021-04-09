At the end of every trial, the Lord brings his people together again after having accomplished what he set out to do. Some desert experiences last a year, some last many years, but the length of time it takes to train our wandering hearts is immaterial to him.
Separation occurs both in our personal and communal lives to show us that God, our Father, is a jealous God and an all consuming fire.
We have each been given the capacity for deep love and loyalty, but trials teach us that we must stay closer to our soul’s husband than the harlots of the world.
God builds up and tears down, and all the while he is training our passions so that our love and loyalty will go out to him first.
We’ve been led to believe that all of our problems stem from racial and gender profiling or marital and familial frictions, but what we fail to realize is that our problems aren’t about who is Black and who is white, who is male and who is female, who is family and who is foe.
Our problems have always been about who is walking in darkness and who is walking in the light.
If we walk in the light we will have fellowship with one another after our individual relationship with Jesus is made right.
In Hebrews 12:28: “Since we are receiving an unshakable kingdom, let us be filled with gratitude, and worship God acceptably with reverence and awe.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.