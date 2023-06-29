Earlier this year, Conemaugh Township supervisors made the news as they considered a zoning change that would have allowed two landowners to strip mine in an area currently zoned for multi-family residential living.
Recently, the supervisors decided not to act on the change, thereby preserv- ing the zoning and preventing the strip mine.
I was not privy to their deliberations, but I like to think they carefully considered the issues and then came down on the side of past practice and majority opinion.
I was, however, privy to these acts – many folks in Conemaugh Township opposed the zoning change and communicated their opposition by attending meetings, writing letters, talking to the supervisors and even putting up yard signs.
As public servants, the supervisors have a difficult job. They work a lot, referee conflict and sometimes make decisions that leave residents unhappy.
Their job can be a thankless one. And so, I’d like to thank the supervisors for the work they do. I hope others will do the same.
One way to create a more civil and livable world is to take action toward a positive goal and thank those who help out along the way.
Mark Weakland
Hollsopple
