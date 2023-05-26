The May 11 column by George Will celebrating the resurrection of Major League Baseball was an interesting read only if you enjoy logistics – pitch clock, average game length, time this, time that. Will is elated that the average game-time length has dropped by almost 30 minutes.
Will mentions MLB had to do something – attendance had dropped from 79.5 million in 2007 to 64.5 million in 2022.
Unfortunately, Will failed to account for two factors that resulted in lower attendance – it’s expensive to go to a game, and regrettably, like so many other athletic pursuits, MLB has appointed themselves social justice warriors.
I randomly selected tickets for an upcoming game, not great seats, but not terrible. Section 223 along the third-base line – $66 apiece, $25 for parking, crazy concession prices, take your family of four at $350. That’s one game. God forbid you have to drive from the Johnstown area with gasoline at $3.70 a gallon.
On the social justice front, a significant amount of fans tuned out when pro teams started lecturing to us and saving us from our pitiful, wretched selves.
In 2021, MLB moved the All-Star game out of Atlanta in protest of allegedly repressive Georgia voting laws. What happened?
The subsequent Georgia election witnessed an all-time record number of votes cast.
And, allegedly, Colorado actually had more restrictive voting laws than Georgia. Yet, that’s where the All-Star game was moved. Now before you get into a lather, note that I said allegedly more restrictive.
The usual pundits have squared off on the legitimacy of this allegation.
The bottom line is that pro and Division 1 sports are too expensive for the regular Joe and Josephine.
Moreover, the injection of social engineering in entertainment is nauseating. I think I’ll go crack a Bud Light open.
Dennis Simmers
Ebensburg
