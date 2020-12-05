On Nov. 21, Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer used the space in which he routinely deposits his editorial droppings to mock, disparage and generally trash a column on the same page by recently reelected Congressman John Joyce, who, by the way, was endorsed by The Tribune-Democrat.
Minemyer called Joyce’s column pompous and partisan and said that the government failed “to address the (COVID-19) disease sufficiently and responsibly.”
Perhaps the congressman was a bit too subtle in his phrasing for the editor, so here is the meaning of his remarks put more plainly:
Earlier this year – this year, mark you – we were attacked nationwide by something we had never seen before, something deadly.
It paralyzed the country and scared almost everyone.
Today, a mere half year later, victory is in hand in the way of an effective treatment thanks to Operation Warp Speed, which meant that the government kept its meddlesome, bureaucratic hands to itself and allowed the private sector to do what it does very well when it is allowed to function freely: meet the needs of the consumer promptly and efficiently.
And what is happening already? The economy is coming back nicely and Americans have hope in their hearts, because they know they can have faith in their country.
Imagine what things would be like for all of us if the government applied the Operation Warp Speed approach on a regular basis.
John M. Shaw
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.