In regard to Dave Rykala’s Readers’ Forum letter on March 31, “Good luck to those who play at their schools”: Private schools are stacked against public schools.
This has been going on for more than 50 years. A prime example was when Laurel Valley had to play Hershey Academy in the 1970s.
Why is this allowed? PIAA officials should be ashamed of themselves and should try sending their children and grandchildren to public schools.
A few years ago, in an article in The Tribune-Democrat, a local private school advertisement made a boast that it had students from 18 school districts (transported by the budgets of public school districts?)
Again, same old, same old.
Fantastic job, Berlin boys.
J.E. Mitchell
Seward
