This letter is not a political advertisement for any political party but a letter regarding my expectations as an American for a free press.
A disclaimer written by the editor regarding political bias in The Tribune-Democrat was recently published. I wish to challenge your claim of no political bias.
While Tribune-Democrat reporters may not openly disparage the present administration, the newspaper prints many articles from the Associated Press, which has a very negative view towards this administration.
This negative message gets across to readers. When only one side is printed, bias occurs. The negative spin of
one political party over another seems to be very present in The Tribune-Democrat.
Also, bias can be demonstrated through the lack of coverage that may be detrimental to a political party. An example of this lack of impartiality surfaced in the newspaper on Oct 15. There was not one reference or article regarding the controversial Biden/Ukraine emails even though it has major implications of corruption.
This is about fraud in our government not political correctness. This feels like an example of keeping the people in the dark.
What happened to the free press keeping the public informed? It is my right to decide if the story is true not The Tribune-Democrat’s. This feels like censorship. A free press is the bedrock of democracy.
The belief is, if I read it in the newspaper, it was true, no longer applies.
The Tribune-Democrat has failed in its responsibility to Johnstown.
Carol Sarlouis
Conemaugh Township, Cambria County
