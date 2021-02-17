In a previous letter to the forum I said if Joe Biden wins it’s going to be a bumpy road. I was wrong; it’s a catastrophe.
A few of the executive orders that stuck in my mind: He put men out of work by stopping the XL pipe line; an executive order banning discrimination on basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, which will have men that changed their gender competing against women.
He ended the ban on Muslims of certain countries from entering our country, and opened the wall to thousands of illegals.
Biden wants to continue funding Planned Parenthood and also send our money overseas for abortion. This is a man who says he is a Catholic, but does not follow Catholic teachings about abortion.
Any Catholic who obstinately denies that abortion is always gravely immoral, commits the sin of heresy and incurs an automatic sentence of excommunication through canon laws and church teachings. Biden and Nancy Pelosi should not be receiving the Eucharist.
I know of Catholics who didn’t like Donald Trump and voted for Biden.
We need our bishop to speak up about the canon laws and give our priests the pulpit to speak to the parishioners. I know we have liberal priests in our local churches and have spoken to them about their stand.
I thank God for the priest that aren’t afraid to speak out.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
