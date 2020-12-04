All living things suffer, say the Buddhists. And it is our empathy that connects us, giving us the ability to feel the pain of others.
Jesus gave this empathy a spiritual emphasis: “What you do to the least of these, you do to me,” a very different message from the one on Melania Trump’s jacket as she visited suffering migrant children: “I Don’t Really Care, Do U?”
Donald Trump himself has no empathy.
He is like a child born with a missing vital organ.
Some call this organ soul, some call it heart. Witness Trump’s claim that John McCain is not a war hero because he got caught.
This is the opinion of someone exempted from military service for bone spurs on his heels.
Or his comment to Bob Woodward, on tape, that soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country are suckers and losers. And when Woodward asked him whether out of the cave of white privilege he understood the anger and pain Black people feel in this country.
Trump said, “You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Listen to you. Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.”
I can see the president now on the White House balcony, contagious, defiantly removing his mask, oblivious to the deaths of over 200,000 Americans and the suffering of their families.
Charles Clifton
Johnstown
