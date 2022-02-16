I know this will come as a surprise to the MAGA crowd, the Republican Party and the stream media, but President Joe Biden and the Democrats nailed it in 2021.
Biden and the Democrats extinguished the dumpster fire left by the previous administration and primed America for a bright future.
Democrats enacted two of the most consequential pieces of legislation to escape Congress and Republican obstructionism in decades – the American Recovery Act and the Infastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The first immediately stimulated the economy so much so that the average of 550,000 jobs were created or recovered for each month of 2021 and unemployment dropped from 6.4% to 3.9%.
Those 6.6 million jobs are the most ever for a single year in U.S. history.
Those jobs spurred a 5.7% growth in gross domestic product for 2021. Wages grew by 5.7% in 2021 and our working families received generous stimulus checks of $1,400 for each parent and family dependent totaling $5,600 for a family of 4.
Most states, counties, cities, municipalities and school districts are flush with cash from stimulus money and robust tax receipts.
The Infastructure Act is just now delivering funds to projects nationwide to improve roads, bridges, ports, airports, public transportation, broadband, water and electric grids.
These funds will flow for five years and create millions of jobs providing family-sustaining wages in red and blue states alike.
You go, Joe! America, thanks you!
Richard Chapman
Johnstown
