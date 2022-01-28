In response to Dave Folan (Jan. 19, “Quit promoting false narratives”) and Joseph Torchia Sr. (Jan. 19, “Biden administration is a complete failure”) and any other misguided resident of our fair nation – where have you been? Yes, any crime is bad and should be punished regardless of the actors’ political affiliation.
But please don’t compare the unorganized, opportunistic riots and looting that occurred during a time of social unrest, to the ongoing conspiracies that many members of the current GOP are orchestrating against the very foundations of our democracy.
You don’t have to like the Biden administration. You don’t have to embrace his policies. But unlike the other major political party, he is trying to resolve issues that are effecting us everyday citizens, not intentionally trying to hurt us.
And his COVID-19 rescue plan, roll out of COVID-19 vaccines and testing, seamless natural disaster responses, ending of a forever war, bipartisan infrastructure plan, confirmation of federal judges, climate plans, low unemployment, wage increases and job numbers would (by any reasonable metric and observer) be considered an impressive first year for any president.
Kelly Keating
Nanty Glo
