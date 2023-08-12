As we prepare our children to go back to school, let us also be prepared when God calls us into his great university of life.
There, we will receive the higher education God has in mind, not the education we decided to pursue.
In this classroom, he moves in mysterious ways, His wonders to perform. He teaches us one-on-one how to learn of him, lean on him and depend upon his counsel. He puts us under his yoke, gives us challenging assignments and people to serve, and transforms us through the most menial and mundane tasks.
He illuminates himself and our life purpose. He reveals that life isn’t about achieving the world’s standard of successfulness. Life is about who we are being behind the scenes, and if we are known as a shelter and helper in the time of storm to others.
Making the most of every opportunity – long- or short-term – to be Jesus in those moments is the goal. Our personal references and resume for those assignments won’t include the world’s system of education, personal associations or public performance.
Our reference will simply be in 2 Corinthians 3:5 – God qualifies the called. Vain striving, worldly acknowledgement and applause, and self will cannot produce the desired outcome, so we rejoice in the knowledge that the Holy Spirit empowers us to be called according to his purpose.
In 2 Corinthians 4:7: “We have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, not us.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.