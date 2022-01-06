In response to the Readers’ Forum letter by Brian Crooks on Dec. 29, “U.S. isn’t energy independent.” I believe Crooks has forgotten where he actually lives.
First, I must ask Crooks how many snow shovels, snow plow trucks and winter jackets are sold to the Pacific country of Tokelau? Tokelau has a combined land area of 12 square kilometers and a resident population of 1,499 as of 2016 and average temperature of 82 degrees where solar panels are ideal.
Are you really going to compare using solar power in the cold northeast corridor, with a population in the millions, to Tokelau? Ask them if they know what polar vortex means?
I also must ask Crooks if he forgot that he lives in Brush Valley, Indiana County, where the Conemaugh, Keystone and Homer City power plants reside. Once these fossil plants close, be prepared to pay a hefty property tax increase that was subsidized by these reliable sources of energy.
I don’t expect you are going to climb on your roof in January to brush off 8 inches of snow on your solar panels on a cloudy day. You better be prepared buy a backup home generator package.
During the polar vortex, it was coal, not solar, wind or even natural gas, that kept your house warm and lights on. You better not wish for the end of fossil fuels until something reliable and low cost is ready to work.
As a disclosure, I worked at Conemaugh for 43 years and I’m proud of that.
David Patterson
Davidsville
