I observe the increasingly alarming media coverage of the coronavirus. I hoped for restraint from the various powers that be. I hoped for no overreaction to this situation. I am concerned that the opposite is occurring.
I can recall being taught as a youth to put alarming situations into perspective. During my lifetime, our nation has been faced with scares of nuclear disaster, overpopulation of country and planet, an energy crisis, the AIDS threat, environmental disasters, the rising crime rate, the smog situation in major cities, the fear of illegal immigration, the various recessions and many more, including the national debt.
It seems in all situations, our nation and our world have been able to find a solution to these threats. In many cases, the threats turned out to be exaggeration and overreaction, and even panic, about a situation that was no threat or a mild threat.
If one believes in God or another higher power, one can accept that there is someone overseeing our world and will protect our nation and our world from situations that would doom us.
I pray that our nation and world leaders will be wise enough to rise above panic and overreacting in all situations.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.